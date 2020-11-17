Ira Janice Beard, 76, of Laurel died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1944 in Sandersville.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Maxey Beard; parents John Linder and Earline Walters; sister Betty Jean Doggett; and brothers John Arlis Walters and George Michael Walters.
Survivors include her sons Rodney Beard (Sherry), Charles Douglas Beard and Kirk Frank Beard; grandchild Dakota Beard; and sisters Mary Katherine Carr, Virginia Kocurek and Linder Magee.
