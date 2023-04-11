Irie Jeanette Roney, 86, of Disputanta, Va., passed away on Thursday March 16, 2023. She was born in Laurel to Ira and Nellie Strickland of Ovett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thomas Edgar Roney; and her son Kerry Roney; four brothers, James, Richard, Joseph and Douglas; and sister Ila Jean Snow.
A loving and devoted mother, she leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Evelyn Burnsides (Chee) and Risè Talley (Glenn); grandchildren Desiree Stoerkel, Nicole Stoerkel and Thomas Talley; beloved great-grandchildren; sisters Catherine Brady (Arthur, deceased), Louise Pitts (Donald, deceased), Mary Howard (Roy, deceased), Carolyn Silver (Bob) and Betty Cook (Don); and sister-in-law Robin Strickland (Richard, deceased).
Irie Jeanette also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights VA, E. Alvin Small Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
