Iris Arlene (Robinson) Holloway of Laurel died on Dec. 7, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born in Laurel on Feb. 16, 1944 to Claude and Gertrude Robinson.
Iris retired after serving many years as a purchasing clerk for the Jones County Board of Supervisors. She was a resident at Sugar Hill Resort in Laurel, where she enjoyed spending time with friends and fellow residents. She attended First Baptist Church of Laurel.
Iris relished gardening and growing an array of flowers and potted plants, watching the Ole Miss Rebels, and boasting about her family. Never at a loss for words, she loved to laugh and tell stories from her childhood in the Cotton Mill district of west Laurel. Iris delighted in family gatherings, especially those around the holidays. Family members looked forward to her holiday cooking, including her famous dumplins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Gene, Bobby and Ray Robinson; her first husband Gary Lowe; and her second husband Ransom Holloway.
She is survived by her sister Bonnie Ratcliff; her brother Ronnie Robinson (Barbara); and her children Laurie Hodge (Jerry), Greg Lowe (Linda) and Jody Lowe (Claire).
She will also be lovingly missed by her grandchildren Brandi Taylor (Joel), Lacey Robinson, Lyndi Pryor (Dewayne), Mallory Coats (Chad), Madi Kate Wallace and Mary Hollis Lowe; great-grandchildren Daygen Warren, Landri Warren, Cambri Smith, Brinna Moss, Britley Allred and Reese Coats; and step-grandchildren Dawson Pryor and Destin Pryor.
A graveside memorial service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m., with Memory Chapel Funeral home in charge of the services. Rev. Wayne Williams of the First Church of the Nazarene will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Larry Robinson, Jeffrey Robinson, Mike Robinson, Steve Robinson, Greg Lowe, Joel Taylor and Dewayne Pryor.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.