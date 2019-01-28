Iris Eunice Hearn, 92, of Laurel, passed away on Jan. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Memory Chapel with services Thursday at Memory Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wayne County.
Mrs. Hearn was a seamstress with Riser Cleaners for 30-plus years prior to her retirement. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed sewing. She also loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Perry McMichael and Abbie Gail Pace McMichael; husband A. B. Hearn; daughters Gail Musgrove; and son Bob Hearn. She is also preceded by brothers David McMichael, Johnny McMichael, Leland McMichael, Howard McMichael, Willie McMichael and Jeff McMichael; and sisters Earcle Douglas and Mary DeStefano.
Survivors include her daughter Jane Biloki (Mark) of Laurel; daughter-in-law Janice Hearn of Soso; and six grandchildren, Lance Musgrove, Wesley Hearn, Brad Hearn, Nikki Moore, Andy Biloki and Jay Biloki; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Thelma Jordan of Ellisville and O’Mera Dail of Buckatunna; and one brother, Jessie Paul McMichael of Quincy, Fla.
