Iris Sumrall Myers, 94, of Ellisville died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Guardian Angels in Laurel. She was born Thursday, May 8, 1924 in Ovett.
Visitation was Tuesday at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services were Tuesday at the funeral home and burial followed in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Luke Johnson and Brother Robert Fennell officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Ellisville. She taught school for 33 years in Jones and Forrest counties.
She was preceded in death by her father Allie Aplin; mother Bessie Aplin; husbands Lamar J. Sumrall and Oren Myers; and brother Austin Aplin.
Survivors include daughters Peggy James (Lavon) and Deborah Harless (Jerome); grandchildren Wendy Evans (Webb), Wesley James (Margaret Anne), Brian Harless (Jessica) and Amy Wooten (Nick); great-grandchildren Taylor Evans, Natalie Evans, Caleb James, Mary Kate James, Carmen Harless, Kaitlyn Harless, Kyle Harless, Tyler Wooten, Sydney Wooten and Bryce Wooten; and sister Doxie Adkins (LaFroy).
Pallbearers were Brian Harless, Wesley James, Webb Evans, Nick Wooten, Randall Buckhaults and Mike “Skeeter” Robertson.
The family thanks the staff of Guardian Angels for their special care and love shown to our mother.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.