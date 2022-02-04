Irma Braddock Lambert, 83, devoted and beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt passed away on Feb. 2, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 5, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. The memorial service will be Sunday at 2 p.m., also at Memory Chapel. Burial will take place at Rushton Cemetery (Pineview Baptist Church).
Irma was born on April 12,1938, in Sandersville. She is a graduate of Sandersville High School. Irma spent many years during her lifetime caring for children. She enjoyed helping with her nieces and nephews until she married and became a mother herself. After raising her children, she began working at Northeast Jones High School in the cafeteria. She later became cafeteria manager at Powers Elementary School. After retiring, she became a volunteer for the Foster Grandparent Program in Jones County. She spent 20 years assisting with kindergarten and pre-kindergarten children at East Jones Elementary School.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Lucy (King) Braddock; brother-in-law Johnny Langley; sister Bernadine Huddleston; brother Rayford (Buck) Braddock; husband J.C. Lambert; and stepson Billy Lambert.
Irma will be greatly missed by her daughters Sherry Lambert and Betty Lambert-Blue; son-in-law Michael C. Blue; sisters Mattie Langley (Johnny) and Ruby Braddock; brother Clyde Braddock (Carolyn); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Clyde Braddock (honorary), Michael Blue, Jackie Braddock, Ronnie Braddock, J. Gregory Huddleston, Jerry Langley, Craig Walters and Jonathan Walters.
