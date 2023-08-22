Irma Evelyn Poore, 96, entered her heavenly home Aug. 19, 2023 at her residence in Laurel.
Services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Friday, Aug. 25, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate. Burial will follow in Spradley Cemetery in Moss.
Irma was born Nov. 30, 1926, in Jasper County. She was a career nurse, retiring from SCRMC after more than 40 years of service. She was a loving Christian mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was affectionately called “Granny” by most who knew her. She loved flowers and often shared her treasures with others. She spent her spare time enjoying her garden and yard. She never met a stranger and was always kind to others. She was the oldest of 17 children and she cherished the time she spent with her siblings.
She was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Poore; son Robert Earl Poore; daughter Billie Evelyn Craft; parents Jim and Daisy Spradley; brothers Gerald, Jimmie, JW, Bobby Lee, Donnie Ray and Roger Dale; and sisters Oma Ruth Lindsey, Betty Sims, Jeanette Herrington and Mildred McCord.
Survivors include her son Jim Poore (Faye); grandchildren Dwaine Johnson (Sandy), Jesse Craft, Melissa Dean (Robbie) and Tamara Leggett (Jody); a host of great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren Sophie Holifield and Baby Holifield; a host of nieces and nephews; brothers Vondell, Sonny, Milton and Roy; and sisters Mary Johnson and Faye McCarty.
