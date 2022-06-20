Irvin Gatlin was born Nov. 14, 1929, and passed over into the arms of Jesus June 18, 2022 at the age of 92.
Visitation will be Friday, June 24, from 9-11 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. The burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. David Fedele will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Gatlin was raised in Laurel and started working at the age of 12 to help support the family. By the age of 16 he had joined the Army Air Corp and shipped off the Pacific theater to serve in World War II. He later decided that he would rather serve in the U.S. Navy, and worked his way up to chief yeoman before retiring in 1966. While on active duty, he finished high school and obtained his AA college degree. He traveled the world in the Navy and was quick to share a story with anyone who might ask. During one of his Navy duty assignments in Kentucky, he met Ireta Wallace and they were married for 64 years until her death in 2018. Upon his retirement from the Navy, he moved back to Mississippi and bought a 72-acre farm and became a gentleman farmer raising cattle and teaching his son the trade. He worked for the U.S. Post Office in Laurel for three years and then went to work for the City of Laurel serving as the building and zoning administrator until his retirement in 1989. He was a deacon and active member of Freedom Baptist Church, active in the masonic lodge and active skeet-shooter until he entered the retirement facility.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank Gatlin and Leona (Thompson) Gatlin; brothers Laverne Gatlin and Joseph “Joe” Gatlin; and sisters, Erma Nell West and Ethel Merle Doss.
Mr. Gatlin is survived by his son Tim Gatlin (Debbie) of Colorado; and grandchildren Stephen Gatlin (Andrea) and Heather Gatlin, all of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Freedom Baptist Church.
Deacons of Freedom Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.
