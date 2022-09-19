Isae Neutzling, (Nee Taniguchi), 79, lost her monthlong battle with COVID-induced pneumonia on Sept. 14, 2022 at 10:05. She fought fiercely for her life until the very end, but finally succumbed. She passed peacefully in the South Central Regional Medical Center’s ICU unit. Her husband of 55 years Elmer Neutzling was with her when she passed.
Isae was born May 18, 1943, in Osaka, Japan. It was during the height of World War II. Her father, a Japanese Marine, was sent to Java and did not see her until she was 3 years old. She attended school in, and grew up in Osaka. At 24, she was a cabaret singer when she met and married Elmer Neutzling and made his life a delight for 55 years.
She came to America in 1970 and worked hard to become a naturalized citizen. Although she gained American citizenship, she also celebrated her Japanese heritage and really enjoyed sharing with others her knowledge of Japanese culture and food, especially sushi.
She thrived in American culture, as well; loved the wide-open spaces and freedom. She worked a full career at Laurel’s Delco Remy plant, where she was much loved and from where she retired. She was also a full partner with her husband in several business endeavors, some still ongoing.
In 2000, her kidneys failed. After enduring dialysis for three years, she received a kidney transplant in 2003. It was gifted from an altruistic living donor, Janet Rice of Ohio, who became, and remains, her close friend.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer D. Neutzling, 76, of Heidelberg; her son Damon M. Neutzling, 53, of Elk Ridge, Md.; her daughter Lynna Y. Kiick, of Catonsville, Md.; and her brother Mitsuo Taniguchi, 76, of Osaka. She has four grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A funeral service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Chris Floyd will officiate.
