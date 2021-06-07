Graveside services were at noon Monday, June 7, 2021 in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Ms. Ivory Broome, 15, of Moselle who passed from this life on June 3, 2021. Brother Billy Wayne Patterson officiated the service and burial followed. Pallbearers were Jason Anderson, Jordan Catchings, Rudy Patterson, Earl Ward, Lee Pitts and Bill Moorman with honorary pallbearers, Billy G. Patterson, Jaden Anderson, Lauren Reid and Alex Broome.
She enjoyed painting and singing and loved to dance.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Nancy “Polly” Patterson.
She is survived by her father Brent Broome; brother Alex Broome; dad Justin Holcomb; aunt Cassandra LeAnn (Jason) Anderson; uncle Lonnie Reid; and great-grandparents Billy G. and Betty Patterson.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle was in charge of the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.