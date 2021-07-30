J. D. Byrd was born March 21, 1946, at his childhood home on Eucutta Road in Heidelberg. He departed for his heavenly home on July 28, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
He enjoyed reminiscing his past, hunting with his brothers, hauling pulpwood and childhood memories. He always loved farming and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Mae Pugh Byrd; his parents Millard and Annie Lou Shedd Byrd; his brothers Curt Byrd, Paulie Byrd, Vester Byrd, Hal Byrd and Charles Byrd; and step-great-grandchild Kenneth Felts.
He is survived by his children Jay Byrd (Kayla) of Heidelberg, Mary Kitchens (Ray) of Laurel, Lillie Kittle of Wiggins and Mollie Lovett (Shaun) of Laurel; two stepsons, Lee Pugh of Quitman and Billy Pugh (Brenda) of Quitman; two sisters, Betty Collins and Anice Harper (Larry); grandchildren Will Byrd, Elizabeth Eason (Chase), Bryce Kitchens, Heather Kitchens, Jonathan Barnett, April Walters, Shauna Lovett, Ashleigh Lovett, Wesley Lovett and Maeley Lovett; step-grandchildren Shane Pugh, Jessica Tidwell (Joey), Rebecca Pugh and Ben Pugh; great-grandchild Rosie Eason; step-great-grandchildren Ashlynn Felts, Jasper Felts and Serenity Griffith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family sends a special thanks to his hospice team with St. Joseph Hospice.
Visitation will be Friday, July 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church (10 Bill Windham Road in Heidelberg) with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Brother Wayne Johnson and Brother Jeff McCardle will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chase Eason, Jonathan Barnett, Melvin Walters, Shaun Lovett, Ray Kitchens, Bryce Kitchens, Will Byrd, Ben Pugh, Jay Byrd and Billy Pugh.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
