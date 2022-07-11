Jack Edwin Yelverton
(Nov. 3, 1926-July 10, 2022)
Jack Edwin Yelverton, 95 of Taylorsville passed away from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Asbury Hospice Home in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1926, in Taylorsville.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Taylorsville United Methodist Church on Welcome Street in Taylorsville followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the church. The burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville with military rites. Rev. Trey Harper will officiate. Special music will be provided by Ms. Sue Sherman and Mrs. Sue Gorell.
Mr. Jack was a member of Taylorsville United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.
He served our country in the United States Navy. He worked for Southern Pine for more than 30 years as a linesman foreman. After retirement, he enjoyed hunting, visiting friends, sitting under his pecan tree and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Barney Yelverton; mother Bertha Anderson Yelverton; brother Joe Guy Yelverton; and sisters Ann Yelverton Rayner and Hazel Yelverton Johnson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years Mary L. Welborn Yelverton of Taylorsville; two sons, Joey Yelverton (Maureen Smith) of Ridgeland and Byron Edwin Yelverton Sr. (Angela) of Spanish Fort, Ala.; daughter Suzanne Yelverton Colbert (Chad) of Brandon; four grandchildren, Byron Edwin Yelverton Jr. (Ally) of Alpharetta, Ga., Blake Yelverton of Spanish Fort, Jordan Colbert Watts (Wesley) of Brandon and Sara Grace Colbert (Mason McKay) of Brandon; great-granddaughter Lily Watts of Brandon; sister Jan Yelverton Bond of Taylorsville; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Blake Yelverton, Chad Colbert, Lane Wiley, William Wiley, Wesley Watts and Byron Yelverton Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to be made to the Taylorsville First United Methodist Church.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.
