Mr. Jack Marion Register, 74, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 following a long illness.
He is survived by his wife of over 55 years Carolyn Lowe Register of Laurel; daughters Lisa Hunter of Laurel and Jennifer Sapp and husband Scott of Patterson, GA; son Robert Register and wife Melissa of Rockmart, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Keith Hunter and wife Jessica, C. J. Hunter, Lauren Hunter, Katlyn Register, Emilee Register, Brett Sapp and Allyson Sapp; one great-granddaughter expected to arrive in June; and a brother, Burly D. Register.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nona Lee Jones and Harvey Clark (Tobe) Register; two brothers, Ray Register and Harvey Lee Register; and a sister, Beatrice Burns.
He was born Feb. 17, 1944 to Tobe and Nona Lee Jones Register of the Powers Community. He attended Powers School, Ellisville High School and graduated in 1962 from George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel. He earned an associate’s degree from Jones Junior College and completed courses toward a bachelor's degree at University of Southern Mississippi.
Jack worked as a banker for most of his career and completed banking certificates from LSU, University of Mississippi and University of Wisconsin. In addition, he served in the Army Reserves from 1966-1972. Most recently, he worked as a Licensed Water Operator with Powers Water Association.
He enjoyed life to the fullest and always seemed to find the good in situations and people. Even in his last days, he had a way of encouraging others and his wit would always bring a smile. He loved being outdoors, taking his grandchildren fishing, traveling to Georgia to see his family, woodworking, playing harmonica and spending time on his tractor. He was a man of many talents and created furniture for his home and special gifts for his family.
A lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Jack loved his church and was a deacon and treasurer for many years.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 5-8 p.m. and the funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Keith Hunter, C.J. Hunter and Brett Sapp, and nephews Brian Taylor, Anthony Register and Cole Taylor.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
