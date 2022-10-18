Services for Mr. Jack Phillips, 94, of Seminary will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at New Fellowship Baptist Church with Brother Wayne Woolwine officiating. Burial will follow in the New Fellowship Cemetery.
Mr. Phillips proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was part of the first wave of the invasion and earned a bronze star. He went on to work with Big Yank/Reliance Corporation for 41 years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time spoiling his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucy Phillips; his parents John and Geddie Phillips; and seven siblings.
He is survived by his children Brad (Stephanie) Phillips of Seminary and Cynthia (Donald “Duck”) Miller of Ellisville; his grandchildren Kayla (Matt) Dearman, Tristan Miller, Logan Miller and Chloe Miller; his great-grandchildren Lilly Dearman and Leyton Dearman; his sister-in-law Retha Mae Phillips; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation for Mr. Phillips will be held from 12:30-3 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.