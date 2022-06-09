Jack R. Hodge Jr. was received into Heaven from his home to God’s house on June 8, 2022. He was born on Oct. 10, 1947, in Laurel to Rev. Jack Richard Hodge Sr. and Sallie Mae Blackledge Hodge.
Visitation will be Friday, June 10, 1-2 p.m. at Lake Congregational Methodist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at Lake Congregational Methodist Church in Laurel. The service will be officiated by Brother Ken Harrison.Burial will follow in Lake Congregational Methodist Church cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Jack was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and mentor to everyone in his community and all who knew him.
He attended Sandersville High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 25, 1966, and was discharged on Jan. 22, 1970, after serving his tour with the Tactical Air Command (TAC) 4410th Supply Squadron at England AFB in Alexandria, La.
Jack married Peggy Joyce (Holifield) Hodge on June 3, 1967. They were married for 55 wonderful and loving years. He worked as a carpenter, oil-field technician and cchool bus driver. He retired as maintenance supervisor for Southland Hunt Refinery.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Richard and Sallie Mae Hodge; his brothers Jerry Hodge and Brent Hodge; and sisters Joyce Jean Berendzen and Jackie Jones.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Joyce (Holifield) Hodge; sons Jack R. “Rickey” Hodge III (Jennifer) and Jonathan Lewis Hodge (Mary Ann); sister Eva (Tommy) Parker; brother Kent (Shelley) Hodge; sister-in-law Brenda Holifield; brothers-in-law Lewis Butch (Gemma) Holifield and James “Jim” Easterling; grandchildren Joseph Ethan Hodge (Emily), Wyatt Lee Hodge, Elizabeth Abbygail Hodge and Bailey Katherine Hodge; great-grandchildren Madelyn Belle Hodge, Jameson R. Hodge and Corinna N. Hodge; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Hodge, Jackie Jeffcoat, Wyatt Hodge, Olen Whatley, Tommy Parker Jr., Kevin Lipps, Kody Hodge, Doug Walters, Benji Easterling and Justin Hodge.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
