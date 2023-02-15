Jack Sanders, 93, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2023 at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following in the chapel of Ellisville Funeral Home at noon Rev. Jimmy Hood and Rev. Steven Jackson with Mr. Chris Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellisville Cemetery.
Whether it be for his country in the Korean War, his family or his church, Jack Sanders’ life was one of dedication and service. With an unwavering faith, Mr. Sanders, for more than nine decades, served the three things that mattered most to him — his Lord and Savior, his family and his friends. He served as a deacon for more than 50 years in Ovett Baptist Church, Highland Baptist Church and then Heritage Heights Baptist Church. He was a member of West Laurel Baptist Church in his later years. After his time in the United States Navy during the Korean War and a career with Chevron Oil, he found a home away from home with his wife of 67 years in the mountains of western North Carolina, where they spent time with family and friends. Mr. Sanders leaves behind a Godly example to his son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Mr. Jesse William Sanders and Mrs. Lula Mae Diamond Sanders; his brothers Walter, Odell and Jesse Sanders; his sisters Carleen S. Entrekin, Voncille S. Hood and Dottie S. Holder Burns; his son Jeffery Sanders; and his wife Nelia Langley Sanders.
He is survived by his son Larry Sanders (Marsha); grandchildren Chris Sanders (Leah) and Tiffany Lewis (Webb); and his four great-grandchildren, Kate Sanders, Parker Sanders, Jack Lewis and Ella Lewis.
Pallbearers will be Chris Sanders, Webb Lewis, Jessie Sanders Jr., Monty McCaleb, Billy Sanders and Eddie Entrekin. Honorary pallbearers include Bobby Hood, Jerry Hood, Henry Entrekin, Jack Lewis and Parker Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to West Laurel Baptist Church, the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel or to the Gideons.
Ellisville Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
