Jack Thomas Loper, 42, passed away from this life on May 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Krista; mother Diana; stepdaughters Shelby and Maggie McMinn; soon-to-be granddaughter Cora Mae-Lynne Jackleen; his brother Jamie and wife Wanda; his niece Montana; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his father James Gordon Loper; paternal grandparents Jack and Jerolene Loper; and maternal grandparents Thomas and Ruby Dool.
Jack was a devoted and loving husband to Krista. They went on many adventures together and truly enjoyed their lives together and lived life to the fullest every day. They were two high school sweethearts who found their way back to each other and were devoted to each other in every way.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman, who loved nature and everything about it. He felt every creature, no matter how small, had a purpose. He was a master of many trades, but found his love in carpentry because it made him feel closer to God. He often said that he and God had their best conversations while he was working.
Jack was raised and baptized at Bethel Baptist Church, where his grandfather was a founding member. A memorial service will be at a later date for family and close friends.
