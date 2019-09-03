Jack William Mann, 74, of Laurel passed away at his residence on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Mr. Mann retired after 23 years from the United States Army, where he served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Norma Moss Mann; and one brother, Mitchell Mann.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Theresa Mann; three sons, Jason Mann and Michael Mann of Laurel and Alan Mann (Jennie) of Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Darren Mann, Brett Mann and Jamie Cook.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services will follow on Friday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton at 11 a.m. John Musgrove will officiate.
