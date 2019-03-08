Jackie C. Moore of Soso passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born March 2, 1937 in Stonewall.
Mrs. Moore was retired from South Central Regional Medical Center, where she was employed as a registered nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earnest Carlisle and Fannie Rawson Carlisle; husband Marcus “Bud” Moore; and grandson Jonathan Dean.
She is survived by five sons, Barry Moore (Cindy) of Laurel, Michael Moore (Lorrie) of Soso, Richard Moore (Jo Beth) of Soso, John Marcus Moore (Stephanie) of Laurel and Howard McDonald (Mayola) of Hebron; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Buddy Carlisle (Rose) of Saraland, Ala.; sister Patsy Brown of Saraland; brother-in-law Julius “Tack” Moore (Teana) of Meridian; and sister-in-law Ann Murray of Enterprise.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Sunday, March 10, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 3. Rev. P. J. Weeks and Rev. Jim Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Enterprise Cemetery in Clarke County.
Pallbearers will be her sons and Ricky Carlisle. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Ishee and Tim Ishee.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
