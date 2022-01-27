Jackie "Jack" Franklin Weaver, 80, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his residence in Laurel, Mississippi.
Jack was born on November 25, 1941 and was a retired iron worker and welder. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Jack is survived by his children Sarah Suzzanne Weaver of Laurel, MS, Balinda Darlene Weaver Bolfa (Randy) of Ville Platte, LA, Nancy Weaver Maher (Luis) of Richland, WA, Robert Glenn Weaver of Boston, MA; stepchildren Teresa Reeves (James), and Eddie Butler (Karen); grandchildren Robert Joseph Hooks (Katie), Brandi Marie Bolfa Cooper (Jesse); great grandchildren Destiny Nicole Hooks, Autumn Kerah Hooks, Brooklynn Kiley Hooks, Angel Dawn Menier, Destiny Danae Menier, Zachary Bolfa, Dylan Ortego, Sebastian Bibber, Cassius Bibber, and Zachary Reeves.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Butler Weaver; parents Bessie Manning Weaver and Earl Weaver; brothers Glen Weaver, Paul Weaver, Billy Weaver and Bobby Weaver; sisters Mary Hall and Jessie Daniels; and stepson Tony R. "Chuck" Butler.
A memorial service is being planned. Family and friends will be notified of the arrangements.
