Jackie Joel Porter Sr., 82, passed away on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 in South Carolina.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Baxter Malvin Porter and Clara Colleen Porter; brothers Rayford Porter and Charles Porter; and wife Barbara Porter.
He is survived by his second wife, Lois Porter of Clover, S.C.; his sons Jack Porter Jr. of Lafayette, La., and Calvin Porter of Sandersville; his daughters Angel Reynolds of Houston, Texas, and Selena “Candi” Mackmer of Laurel; seven grandchildren, Cassidy Porter of Dallas, Texas, Chase Brett of Daphne, Ala., April Porter of Ellisville, Chris Reynolds of Katy, Texas, Kaitlyn Reynolds of Austin, Texas, and Naomi and Candice Mackmer of Ellisville; and three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Ka’Rien and Blaine Dykes of Ellisville.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Memory Chapel. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Graveside services will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Chase Brett, Cassidy Porter, Chris Reynolds, Brian Porter, Keith Porter and Shane Porter.
