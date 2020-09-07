Jackie Ronald Stevens, 77, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face on September 5, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Ronnie had a deep love for God, his family, and his church. He was a member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church where he served his Lord faithfully through the years as a deacon, discipleship, director, youth boys’ teacher, RA leader, and held various committee positions. As long as his health allowed, he thoroughly enjoyed outreach visitation throughout the community, especially with Mr. Ora Gilbert, a devoted Christian friend, formally deceased.
Ronnie served his country in the United States Air Force. He served as Sgt elite for four years in communications on St. Lawrence island off the Alaskan coast.
Motion industries of Laurel is where Ronnie spent his business career, 28 1/2 years, in outside sales then management. Ronnie was a graduate of the University of Southern MS, JCJC, Ellisville High School and Powers Elementary. Boyhood antics during these years were often shared with fond memories and much laughter.
Ronnie is survived by wife of 49 years, Iva Joan Moss Stevens. Brothers Danny Bruce Stevens (Florence) of Cartersville, GA, Bobby Charles Stevens of Laurel, MS, Carl W. Stevens of Collins, MS, Thomas Allen Stevens (Diane) of Oak Grove, MS; sisters-in-law Carole Hester of Stringer, MS and Jamie Osborne (George) of San Antonio, TX. Also, a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents Carl Woodrow and Mary Eloise Sommers Stevens.
Graveside services will be held on September 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Matthews Cemetery, Northeast Jones County, HWY 15 North of Laurel.
Rev. Caleb Rawls and Bro. John Reid will officiate.
Wearing of mask and social-distancing is imperative. The family requests any memorials can be made to the PHBC Re-building fund due to the destruction from the F3 tornado on April 9, 2020.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.