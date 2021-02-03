Jackson Russell Kramer was born Jan. 28, 2021, and passed away Jan. 29, 2021 in his mother’s arms. Jackson passed away at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in the children’s wing due to a heart defect.
Jackson is survived by his parents Leland and Kayleigh Kramer; two brothers, Hunter and Caden Kramer; sister Arianna Kramer; grandparents James and Tosha Vermilyea, Jeff Pierce and David Kramer; and great-grandparents Judy Allen, Lois Butler, Vera and Mike Dyess and Shelia and Rick Kramer.
Jackson was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers Bruce Allen and Jack Butler.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.