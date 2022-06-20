Jacky LaVaughn Ulmer

Jacky “Jack” LaVaughn Ulmer, 78, of Laurel passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Effie Mae Bynum Ulmer; brother Samuel Lewis Ulmer; and sister-in-law Becky Breeding Ulmer.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Bonnie Gavin Ulmer; son Scott LaVaughn (Julie) Ulmer; daughter Janet Ulmer Kinslow; stepson Robby Mitchell; stepdaughter Laura Lee (Chris) Lyons; grandchildren Casey Ulmer, Justin Ulmer, Addie Craig, Hallie Ulmer, Christopher Kinslow, Gracelin Kinslow, Amber Mott and Jonathan Eubanks; siblings Ted Bynum (Sheree) Ulmer and Brenda (Jackie) Ulmer Riley; and brother-in-law Ronnie (Vicki) Gavin.
Jack was a people-person and became fast friends with everyone he met. He always had a story or memory to share and told many stories of his experiences working with Boots Smith and Laurel Brick and Tile. He was a leader in all he did and gave a lot of thought and consideration in his decision-making. Jack loved his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Calhoun.
Jack and Bonnie were blessed in their 31 years of marriage. After retiring from their business Professional Grave Service, they traveled to all 50 states and most of it was on their trike. He shared memories and stories of their trip to Alaska on their trike. He enjoyed life and was an avid race fan.
Visitation will be Monday, June 20, at Colonial Chapel on Indian Springs Road from 5- 8 p.m. A funeral service will be at First Baptist Church Calhoun on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the church. Brother Dallas Hickey will officiate. Interment will follow in Sharon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Ulmer, Nathan Bynum, Ronnie Gavin, Robby Mitchell, Casey Ulmer and Justin Ulmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Bynum, Harrel McLaurin, Hardee’s Coffee Group and Harold Lee.
The family expressed its gratitude for the compassionate care given to Jack while on hospice, specifically Tayler Bradberry, Kim Dearman, Phyllis Clark and Ashley from Comfort Care Hospice and all our family and friends for their prayers, love and support.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.