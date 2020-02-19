Jacqueline Ellzey Hill, 83, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 19, 2020.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Soso and the American Legion. She loved crocheting, cooking and bingo. She loved teaching her granddaughters how to make homemade chicken and dumplings and dressing. She will be remembered as a loving mother who taught her family Christian values. Her nieces, nephews and everyone who met her, loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Annie Prine Ellzey; husband Keith Hill; and 21 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah Hyde of Texas, Donna Daly of Hattiesburg and Dianna McArthur (Terry) of Laurel; four grandchildren, Christina Daly Ratliff (Thomas), Preston Hyde, Justin Daly and Lacon McArthur Williams (DJ); two great-grandchildren, Adley Williams and Tristen Ratliff; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Friday, Feb. 21, from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service to follow. Brother Gene Douglas will officiate. Burial will be in Big Creek Cemetery.
