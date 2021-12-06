On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, Jacqueline Graves, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 86.
Jacqueline was born on June 12, 1935, in Laurel to Joe U. and Eunice E. Mapp. On July 24, 1953, she married high-school sweetheart John R Graves Jr. at Highland Baptist Church in Laurel. Together they raised two children, Tanya and Aaron.
Jacqueline loved people and never met a stranger. She especially enjoyed being the greeter at her church. She had the ability to listen to people and their troubles and to give then encouragement.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father and mother Joe U. Mapp and Eunice E. (Hinton) Mapp; and her brother Charles W Mapp.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years John R Graves Jr.; her two children, Tanya Stottlemyre and Aaron Graves; her sister Jo E. Bissell; brother John “Rick” Mapp; and multiple grandkids, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to a graveside service on Friday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Arrangements are being made by Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
