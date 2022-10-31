Jacqueline Mae Earnhart, 79 of Ellisville passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at the Guardian Angels in Ellisville. She was born Thursday, Feb. 4, 1943, in London, England.
Visitation and a memorial service were on Oct. 20 at Ellisville Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements. Brother Leander Bridges officiated the service.
After meeting her husband, who was stationed in England in the Air Force, they came to the U.S., where she became a U.S. citizen and raised four children. Her second career was as a Walmart associate in Southaven for more than 29 years. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. She had many pets through the years and is survived by her last Boston terrier named Buster, who she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Monty Earnhart; her sons Wayne Earnhart and Bret Earnhart; her parents Reginald and Rose Freear; and her sister Annette Shaw.
Survivors include her son Kurt Earnhart (Becky); her daughter Annette Williams; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.