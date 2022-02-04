Jacqueline McGee Allred of Laurel passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at age 88.
Jackie was born on Feb. 23, 1933, in Chunky to Ellis and Christel Adams McGee. She married Kenneth Gene Allred on June 1, 1958 at First Baptist Church of Chunky, and lived in Newton until they moved to Laurel in 1960. Ken and Jackie opened Heidelberg Furniture Co. in 1966 and Today's Furniture in Laurel in 1989, from where they both retired.
They were active members of Highland Baptist Church and then First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Jackie was a compassionate friend to many and a true servant of the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Kenneth Allred; her parents Ellis and Christel McGee; sister Patsy McGee; and brothers Marvin McGee and Lowry McGee.
She is survived by daughters Lisa (Jim) Morrison of Windermere, Fla., and Dawn (Kline) Estess of Laurel; grandchildren Hunter (Samantha) of Tyler, Texas, Brad Morrison of Atlanta, Kelsey Morrison (Blake Sanderson fiancé) of Boca Raton, FL and Kyle Estess of Starkville; and sister Regina Davis of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla. She was anticipating being a great-grandmother to Hunter and Samantha's soon-to-be-born child.
Services will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
The family gives a special thanks to Dottie Archer and staff of Archer Personal Care Home, St Joseph's Hospice, and to cherished family and friends for their loving care during Jackie's illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Christian Food Mission, 2507 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
