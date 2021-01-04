James A. Daniels, 79, of Laurel passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center on Dec. 31, 2020. He was born Feb. 19, 1941.
A graveside services will be at Pleasant Home Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. Caleb Rawls will officiate.
Mr. Daniels was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Marie Daniels; sister Odessa Pitts of Kosciusko; brother Joe Paul Daniels; and nephew Paul Daniels.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Laverne Daniels; daughter Lynn Weems; sister Ida Jean Daniels; brother Estus Earl Daniels; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Pleasant Home Baptist Church deacons.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
