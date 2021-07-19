James Altus Pittman

James Altus “Jim” Pittman, 84, of Laurel passed away July 16, 2021 peacefully from natural causes. He was a native of Tylertown and moved to Jones County in 1972.
Born July 17, 1936, in Walthall County, he graduated from Mississippi College and received his medical degree from Tulane University. Dr. Pittman completed his medical internship and training at Southern Pacific General Hospital in San Francisco. It is here where he met his wife of 54 years Cindy. This was followed by one year in Vietnam at the 12th U.S. Air Force Hospital in Cam Rahn Bay. Upon returning to the States, he served two years at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida where he helped with medical support of the Apollo Space Missions. Dr. Pittman went on to continue practicing medicine in Meridian and Laurel over his 30-plus-year career.
Jim loved his career in general surgery, but could also be found during leisure time teeing it up on golf courses from Mississippi to California and abroad. He cherished his canine friends, the great food and wines of New Orleans, the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and spending precious moments with close family at the dinner table. Those who knew him well, knew of his love for his 1966 Jaguar “Lazarus” and the music by Elvis Presley and the Eagles. Never failing to lend a helping hand, Dr. Pittman was first in line to help those in need. He was a gentle and kind man who loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by sister Jewel Claire Merritt.
He is survived by wife of 54 years Lucinda “Cindy” Dehan Pittman; daughters Jennifer Perrone and Melissa Stidham; grandsons Colin Stidham, Aaron Perrone and Jackson Perrone. He loved and was loved by family, including nephews Jim Merritt of Jackson and Dr. Greg Merritt of Fairhope, Ala.; special friends including his RN Rose Avary and all the staff at Surgery Clinic in Laurel.
Visitation will be conducted from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Private interment with family will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery on Emmy Drive in Laurel.
Serving as pallbearers are Colin Stidham, Aaron Perrone, Jackson Perrone, Tommy Rogers, Billy Sumrall, Dr. Kevin Ivey, Jim Merritt, Dr. Greg Merritt, Matthew Stidham and Brian Perrone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Laurel Animal Rescue League.
