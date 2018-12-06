James Andy McCraney of Heidelberg passed away on Dec. 3, 2018 at the age of 51.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Memory Chapel. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Florence Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
He was born June 2, 1967 in Mississippi and was self-employed as a tree-cutter. He had a very loving heart, was strong-willed and made everyone laugh. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Thomas McCraney and Betty Sue Blue McCraney.
Survivors include his long-time partner Michelle; daughter Jamie Saul (Jonathan) of Sandersville; two stepsons, William Sanderson (Desirae) of Sandersville and Benjamin Sanderson (Anna) of Laurel; two stepdaughters, Courtney Crowe (Blake) of Waynesboro and Leann Smith of Laurel; sister Kathy Gooch (Kim) of Laurel; grandchildren Chance Saul, Makayla Saul, Joseph Breedlove, Jacob Burgess, Jayden Burgess, Benjamin Sanderson, Jeremiah Sanderson, James Sanderson and Aiden Sanderson; two nephews, Mitchael Nowell and Destin Gooch; two nieces, Kristy Hill and Kari Blackledge; and a host of uncles and aunts.
Pallbearers will be William Sanderson, Benjamin Sanderson, Johanathan Saul and David Prince.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
