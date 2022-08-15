James Arthur Merrell, 67, of Soso passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Asbury Hospice Home in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1955, in Heidelberg.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, which is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Shady Grove First Baptist Church cemetery in Heidelberg. Brother Jim Taylor will officiate.
Mr. Merrell was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Vermell West Merrell; son Kevin Donald Merrell; and brother David Merrell.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years Mona Musgrove Merrell; son Michael Merrell; daughter Ashley Barlow (Heath); son Austin Bynum (Beth); grandchildren Melanie Merrell, Kevin Merrell, Hunter Barlow, Bryleigh Barlow and Blaine Bynum; sister Linda Jenkins; and nieces Ashley Jenkins, Alison Jenkins and Olivia Merrell.
Pallbearers will be David Thomas, Eddie Knotts, Robert Barnes, Chad Anderson, Donnie Bryant and Randall Musgrove.Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Ward and Tony Herrington.
