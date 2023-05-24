James Benton Windham, 92, of Laurel passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Cedars Personal Care in Soso. He was born Sunday, July 13, 1930, in Jones County.
J.B. was employed by Sanderson Farms as a feed mill superintendent until his retirement in 1993.
A graveside service was May 13, 2023 at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his son Jimmie Windham; parents Kearney and Viola Gainey Windham; brothers W. T. and Herman Windham; and sisters Clara Smith, Betty Brooks and Lois Holifield.
Survivors include his daughters Margaret Rogers and Susan Dykes; son Steven Windham; grandchildren Dylan, Ree, Ryan, Katie and Corey; great-grandchildren Lexi, Luc, Dawsan, Devan, Eyan, Gage, Mylan and Mayse; great-great-grandchildren John and James; and sisters Dot Tindall and Ann Trijillo.
Pallbearers were friends and family.
The family sends special thanks to the faculty and staff of Cedars Personal Care in Soso for the wonderful care that they gave to J.B. He truly loved them as family.
