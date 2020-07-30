Jamie Foster passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 1, at Holder Cemetery north of Bay Springs. Rev. Richard Williams and Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate. Dress will be casual. Due to COVID-19 virus, there will be no public visitation. Also, please wear face mask and practice social distancing at the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Ken Boone, James Davis, Lonnie Frye, Mike Jordan, Howard Robertson and Jim Rose. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Foster, Chase Foster, Dylan Foster, Grady Bird and Ray Warren.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Cline and Edna Herring Foster.
He is survived by his wife Julia Holder Foster; children Anna Foster and Michelle St. Clair, Abby Foster and Bryan Talkington, Arin Foster, Allison Ainsworth, and Scott and Katye Ainsworth; grandchildren Grace, Madeline, Owen, Asher, Lilian, Emerson, Holder and Malone. He is also survived by his brother Tommy Foster and wife Susan; nephews Barry Foster, Chase Foster and Dylan Foster; and niece Cherri Foster Hunt.
Jamie was born Sept. 15, 1950 in Kosciusko. He was a graduate of McAdams High School, Holmes Community College and Mississippi State University.
He was a devout member of West Laurel United Methodist Church, taught the Wesley Sunday school class and was a United Methodist certified lay speaker. His pastimes were beekeeping and golfing. He was an avid fan of all Mississippi State University sports. He was an intentional husband, father and grandfather; his friendship to all was unconditional. Jamie’s constant reminder: “Jesus died for all”.
The family requests memorials be made to his beloved church West Laurel United Methodist Church, 523 North 14th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.