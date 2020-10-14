James C. Wallace, 82, of Laurel went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
He was born March 22, 1938 in Meridian. He served his country in the United State Air Force.
James’ final wish was to pass away at home with his wife and daughter by his side. After numerous hospital admissions, he was sent home on hospice to be cared for by his own personal nurse, his daughter Jamie.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 16, at Kingston Assembly of God Church in Laurel with burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Public viewing will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with services starting at 11. Rev. Scott Davis will officiate. Music will be provided by Nelda Holifield, Chad Arender and Kerry Holifield. Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
James was a retired welder/steel fabricator, whose work was known, admired and trusted by many. He continued to weld until the age of 80.
He was an honest, hard-working man with a kind spirit, quick wit and a generous heart. He loved God and his family more than anything. He was a member of Kingston Assembly of God.
James enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, NASCAR, Ford vehicles and tractor pulls.
He was admired by many in his church and community for his unwavering faith in God.
He was preceded in death by his father J. E. Wallace; mother Doxie B. Bozeman Wallace Grafton; sister Clarice Eubanks; niece Vicky Eubanks Glenn; stepfather J. E. "Ernest" Grafton; mother-in-law Frances Keyes and father-in-law Bob Keyes.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years Brenda Keyes Wallace; daughter Jamie (Chuck) Shows; step-grandchildren Bianca Shows Eaton and Chuckie Shows; sister-in-law Nelda Holifield; brothers-in-law Ken Keyes, Charles Eubanks and Bob (Sylvia) Keyes; sister Patsy (Dewey) Lee; and dear family friend Belinda Miller.
Other survivors include a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He had deep family roots in the Neshoba County area.
Pallbearers will be Terry Bush, Robin Jones, Howard Smith, Andre’ Thornton, Matthew Farrar and Robbie Kinsey.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jack Evans; Dr. Lisa Bond at SCMRC; Justin Bynum, PA at Southern Bone and Joint; Comfort Care Hospice; and countless others who had a hand in his care.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.