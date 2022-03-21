James Carl McIntosh, 75, of Ellisville passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Friday, Dec. 27, 1946, in Raleigh.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery.Brother Glenn McElhenny will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James loved his community, world missions and the Lord. He leaves behind a legacy of serving others.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe D. and Virginia McIntosh.
Survivors include his children Rachel Isbell (Jon), Jonathan McIntosh (Monica) and Joseph McIntosh (Sara); brothers Joe McIntosh (Ann) and George McIntosh; sister Virginia Riley (Mike): and 10 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Globe International (www.globeintl.org) to further support the missions he loved.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
