James Caroll Sullivan, 53, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He was born Feb. 21, 1967 in Laurel and was employed with MDOT as a driver. He was a member of the Stringer Fire Department for a number of years and was currently serving as the chief. He enjoyed dogs, outdoors, and the mountains.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Sullivan; and grandson Jonathan Anderson.
Survivors include his mother Helen Jones Sullivan; two daughters, Ashley Smith (Jonathan) and Teresa Sullivan (Eduardo Quiroga); two brothers, Randy Sullivan and Larry Sullivan (Kathy); and three grandchildren, Brayden Smith, Jaylen Smith and Georgia Smith.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Fair Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be his fellow firefighters.
To send condolences, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
