James Cheeks, 93, of Ellisville died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Laurel. He was born Sunday, Nov. 6, 1927 in Jones County.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Jordan Cemetery with burial to follow. Dr. Greg Gavin will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James was a retired dairy farmer and was a faithful deacon and member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Lee and Lily Mae Cheeks; and brother Raymond Cheeks.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years Margie Cheeks; son Mickey Cheeks (Sandra); three granddaughters, Brandi Robinson (Ryan), Megan Geddie (Jesse) and Emily Cheeks; five great-grandchildren, Reese Robinson, Bree Robinson, Brantley Robinson, Emma Jayne Geddie and Glenn Geddie; and two sisters, Dorothy Kellum and Ruth Graham.
Pallbearers will be Farren Windham, Mike Windham, Michael Cooley, Steve Flowers, Ryan Robinson and Jesse Geddie.
