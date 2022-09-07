James Clayborn Griffin Jr., 92, of Ellisville passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born Wednesday, Jan. 22, 1930, in Alabama.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10-11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ellisville with a funeral service immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Greg Spencer and Rev. Robert Fennell will officiate, and special music will be provided by Dr. Jesse R. Smith. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Jim was born in Choctaw County, Ala. His family moved to Quitman when he was a young boy. One of nine children born to Maudie and Clayborn Griffin, Jim graduated from Quitman High School before serving in the Army during the Korean War. After his service, he attended Gradwohl School of Medical Technology in St. Louis. Ever tenacious, he hitchhiked to and from St. Louis to attend school. Jim met his bride Shirley Temple at South Mississippi Charity Hospital in Laurel at his first job after graduation. He was the medical technologist and Shirley was in nursing school. He first met Shirley on campus outside of the nursing dormitory and they were married a year later on Sept. 11, 1956, in Meridian. Jim came to Ellisville State School in 1963 to be a medical and x-ray technologist. His family had grown to include three children, David, Julie and Marty. Julie is married to Randy Laird and Marty is married to Angie Loveless. Jim retired from State School and thoroughly enjoyed his time with family. He has four beloved grandchildren, Emily, Melissa, Ethan and Lauren. He spent most of his time in retirement with his grandchildren. He was a loving grandaddy.Jim has four beautiful and much-loved great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Finley, Eloise and Griffin.
Jim was a deacon and an active member of First Baptist Church of Ellisville since 1963. He served as chairman and was a member of numerous committees during the last nearly 60 years.
Pallbearers will be Seborn Hynum, Ethan Laird, Richard Clayton, Mike Sutherland, Johnny Hill and Todd Temple. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim’s Sunday school class and the church deacons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Ellisville or to a church of your choice.
