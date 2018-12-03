Mr. James Clifford "Teet" West, 81, of Waynesboro passed from this life Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at his daughter’s residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation for Mr. West will be 5-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with a lie-in-state from 10-11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Wayne County, with Rev. Jimmy Ray Harrison and Dr. Dave Moran officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Wayne County.
Mr. West was born in Wayne County on Thursday, March 11, 1937 to Harvey West and Phoebe McClain West. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was retired as a machine operator for Jimmy Joe Pryor Road Construction.
Mr. West was preceded in death by his wife Alma Lee West; mother Phoebe West; father Harvey West; brother Albert West; two sisters, Effie Jane DeSantis and Pauline Petterman; and brother-in-law Lavon Chancellor.
He is survived by his daughter Deneiece Kellams (Frank) of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Kacie Rigby (Blake) and Somer Rushing, both of Waynesboro, Ryan Kellams (Kim) of Jefferson, Ga., and Regan Fabrici (Ron) of Marietta, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Grayson Rigby, Korinne Kellams, Kamille Kellams and Ryder Fabrici; sister Jimmie Sue West of Brandon; two brothers-in-law, Willie Chancellor (Rachel) and Billie Chancellor (Sylvia); two sisters-in-law, Nellie Yarbrough and Cheryl Chancellor.
Serving as pallbearers are Stacy Chancellor, Chad Chancellor, Timmy Kirby, Ryan Kellams, Scott Johnson, Craig Chancellor, Leroy Luke and Robert DeSantis. Honorary pallbearers are Billie Chancellor and Willie Chancellor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.