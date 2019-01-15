KOSCIUSKO — James Cline “Jimmy” Foster, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Kosciusko on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Warren Black, Rev. Ray Bardin and Rev. Jerry Meggs will officiate.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Barry Foster, Chase Foster and Dylan Foster; nephew Karl Foster; cousin Marshall “Buddy” Foster; and longtime friend Emery Kennedy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Hooks, Danny Myrick, Derrick Harkins, Dr. Ronnie Kennedy, Eddie Collins, Frank Montague, Bill Lacey, Rev. Wayne Black, Dave Ballard, Jiles Mims and Johnny Lockett.
Mr. Foster was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Truman Foster and Gracie Lee Adams Foster; his wife of 62 years Edna Earl (Dinky) Herring Foster; and his only brother, Carlton P. Foster.
He is survived by two sons, Tommy Foster and wife Susan of Carrollton and Jamie Foster and wife Julia of Laurel; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Jean Young Foster of Starkville; and his friend and devoted caregiver Kathy England. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Cherri Foster Hunt, Barry Foster, Anna Foster, Abby Foster Talkington, Arin Foster, Chase Foster and Dylan Foster; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Foster was born Aug. 13, 1925 in Thomastown, Miss., and was a lifelong member and Elder of Thomastown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He graduated from Thomastown High School, Holmes Community College and received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Mississippi State University. For 16 years, he served in public education as a school teacher, basketball coach and principal at McAdams High School. He served Attala County as superintendent of education for 16 years.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from October 1943 to December 1945, serving in Okinawa and Peleliu in the Southwest Pacific during World War II as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Company G. He participated in the assault and capture of the islands of Peleliu and Okinawa. He was medically discharged after being injured by a sniper in combat on Okinawa in 1945. He is a recipient of The Purple Heart and the Presidential Union Citation.
Mr. Foster served as Commander of his local DAV, State DAV Commander for The American Legion, and served as chairman of The United Veterans of Attala County. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 1983 since 1947, the American Legion Post No. 44 since 1991 and the DAV since 1968. He was also a member of The Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Mississippi State Veterans Affairs Board and served as chairman from 1992-2000. He was instrumental in getting the State Veterans Home built in Kosciusko. Mr. Foster was a past member of Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, American Association of School Superintendents, Kosciusko Exchange Club, a Mason and a Shriner.
He is one of the founders of the “Aisle of Honor” program, which honors Attala County Veterans by displaying more than 300 American flags in Parkway Cemetery on Veterans Day each year. He was privileged to visit Washington D.C. in 2012 as part of The Honor Flight.
In 2013, the pavilion in Parkway Cemetery was named “The James C. Foster Pavilion” in his honor. In 2015, The American Legion Post 44 presented him with The Ralph M. Godwin Blue Cap Award in recognition of his work for the veterans in Attala County, for local American Legion Post 44, and programs of The American Legion.
He served his country proudly in the Marines — Semper Fi! He returned to Attala County and proudly served his community for more than 70 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and a huge fan of Mississippi State University sports.
The family requests memorials be made to Thomastown Christian Church, Highway 43 South, Thomastown, MS 39171.
The Foster family extends appreciation to Kathy England for her tireless, steadfast devotion to Mr. Foster. Also to Sta-Home Hospice for providing outstanding care.
Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.
