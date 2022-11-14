James Clyde Williams, 83, of the Myrick Community died peacefully at 8:12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at his home while surrounded by family as he went to be with his Lord.
James was born on Feb. 7, 1939, to Jim and Bessie (Ingram) Williams in the Shady Grove Community. He was the youngest of eight children and he attended Shady Grove School up until the eighth grade. He was a self-employed carpenter and was one of the best craftsmen of his trade.
James was the husband to Carol (Gordon) Williams, who lovingly cared for him to the very end of his time with her. They married in 1972 and celebrated 50 years of marriage this past February. They had seven children, Marian (BR) Sims of Laurel, Jeff (Samm) Williams of Denham Springs, La., David Ellis, Laurel, Tracie (Andy) Estridge of Enid, John Ellis of Laurel and a twins Juanita (Stewart) Walters of Myrick and Anita (Jim) Davis of Moselle. They were blessed with 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, TJ, Lester and Roy Williams; and three sisters, Bernice Bradford, Erma Pope and Margaret Warren.
James is survived by sister Ernestine Gaskin.
After he retired, he enjoyed drinking his morning coffee with his many friends at David’s Grocery in Myrick. He would from time to time visit his family and friends before heading home for the day to relax and watch cowboys. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
His family will have a graveside service at Antioch Methodist Church in the Antioch Community on Lower Myrick Road for all of his family and friends.
Pallbearers will he his sons Jeff Williams, David Ellis and John Ellis, and his sons-in-law BR Sims, Andy Estridge, Jim Davis and Stewart Walters. Honorary pallbearers will be his many grandsons.
