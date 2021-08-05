James Coleman Johnson, 89, of Foley, Ala., passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Ala.
Mr. Johnson was born in Jones County on Dec. 12, 1931, to Grace Landrum Johnson Rogers and William Wesley Johnson. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea during the Korean War. He trained as one of the nation's first computer programmers in the mid-1950s, and served seven years at the Pentagon, as well as Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and Fuchu Air Station in Tokyo, Japan. Upon his retirement from the Air Force at the rank of chief master sergeant, he began a 22-year career with the U.S. Civil Service in Montgomery, Ala., as deputy director of data operations at Gunter Air Force Base and deputy director of communications at Maxwell Air Force Base.
He received a B.S. and an M.S. in computer science from Auburn University, as well as an M.S. in organizational development from Troy State University. He also taught computer science at Troy State University for several semesters.
Mr. Johnson married Marilyn McNeill Johnson in 1983, and they lived in Montgomery and Wetumpka, Ala., for several years before moving to Foley and building a home in 1995.
His lifelong love of learning and sense of adventure led him to climb to the top of Mount Fuji in Japan, earn a brown belt in karate, become a 32nd Degree Mason, study Japanese and Spanish, and earn numerous professional certifications. He and his beloved wife Marilyn were inseparable for nearly 40 years, and spent time fishing, hunting, going to the gym and traveling the American West. He enjoyed friendly debates and discussions about current events and was always respectful of others' opinions. He was an interesting person because he was interested in everything.
He was preceded in death by his son James Tracy Johnson and his daughter Joni Melinda Johnson.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn McNeill Johnson; daughters Jennifer Johnson Joyce (Jack) of Montgomery, Texas, Lesleigh Shewmake Batchelor (Don) of Smyrna, Ga., and Laurie Shewmake Ingle (Rick) of Daphne, Ala.; and two brothers, Jeff Rogers (Sheree) and David Rogers of Lucedale; grandchildren Evelyn Joyce Johnson (James) of Magnolia, Texas, James Tracy Joyce (Ingrid) of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Stephanie Snell West of Ellisville, Natalie Celeste Snell of Conroe, Texas, Derrick Stephen Shonk Jr. and Catherine Shonk Graves (Harrison), all of Wetumpka; four great-grandchildren, Teagan Shane Johnson and Devin James Johnson of Magnolia, Texas, Barrett Wade Graves of Wetumpka and John Coleman Joyce of Dubai.
Mr. Johnson's life has been one of honor and integrity. His sense of humor, wisdom, strong faith and love of family have been an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be at Leak-Memory Chapel from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, followed immediately by a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, with Elder Richard Dour of Community of Christ Church officiating. Mr. Johnson will be buried with full military honors.
To offer online condolences visit www.Leak-MC.com.
