Services for Mr. James “Corey” Donald of Ovett will be Saturday, April 8, at 2:30 p.m. at the Richton chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home. Mr. Donald was born on June 2, 1977 and passed from this life on April 2, 2023 at the age of 45. Brother Colon Rowell will officiate the service and burial will follow in Brown Cemetery in Ovett. Serving as pallbearers will be Glenn Tucker, J.J. Nichols, Greg Dickerson, Jody Johnson, Jimmy McLain and Donald Lee.
Corey was preceded in death by his parents James and Lana Donald; brother-in-law Ken Hollinghead; grandparents Pat and Mary Ann Dickerson and C.C. and Jewel Donald.
Corey was survived by his children Taylor Dearman, Logan Donald and Chance Donald; grandchildren Sutton Sims and Paisley Donald; sisters Glenna (Tim) Milam and Tracy (Joey) Tanner; nephews Chase (Clint) Bowers and Dalton Tanner; and nieces Bayle (Eli) Morris, Camryn Williams and Rylee Williams.
Visitation will be today from 1-2:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.