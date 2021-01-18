James Dale Windham, 82, of Laurel went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born in Jones County on Jan. 2, 1939, to Olen Ray and Ethel Windham.
He graduated from Glade High School and the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in business. He worked as a claims representative with the Social Security office in Laurel until his retirement. Dale was a deacon and faithful member of Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church, where he served until his illness prevented him. He was a wonderful husband and an amazing daddy and pappy. He loved his family and was loved by his family, as well as all who knew him. If you had the honor of knowing Dale, you knew him to be a man of integrity, honor, commitment and loyalty. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife Laurene (Beasley) Windham; his father Olen Ray Windham; and his mother Ethel (Kervin) Windham.
He is survived by his two children, John Dale Windham (Elizabeth Dale) and Beth Ann (Windham) Wolgamott (Johnny); and granddaughter Julie Renee Rayner (Billy).
A graveside service will be at Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. Brother Davy Fenton of Mount Vernon will officiate the service.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
