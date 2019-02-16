James Denvil Clarke passed away in his sleep on Thursday, Feb, 14, 2019, following a short illness.
When James first came to Raceland, he was a salesman for Redi-Bilt Homes, where be built homes in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. He was owner/operator of Clarke Agency for many years as well as serving as notary public. He was a board member of Titan Realty of Houma. He was on the first board of directors that founded Raceland Community Bank. He upstarted Lafourche Senior Citizens of Raceland. James was a lifelong member of Raceland Lions Club, where he served as president. He was an avid coin collector and member of Houma Coin Club. He loved sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Ole Miss. James was a U.S. Merchant Marine serving in World War II. He traveled the world.
James was a man who never thought bad of anyone. He trusted people unconditionally and only saw the best in them. He was loved and respected by so many. He never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile and a “come on in!”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Carmen Tyler Clarke; parents Alvie Eugene Clarke and Janie Joyce Brashier Clarke; brother William Harold Clarke; and sisters Allie Clarke and Dorothy Clarke Pitts.
He is survived by his daughter Rebecca Clarke LeBlanc and husband Craig LeBlanc; grandson Parrish LeBlanc and wife Ashley; great-granddaughters Lilah and Freya; grandson Sage LeBlanc and wife Logan; and great-granddaughter Olivia; foster son Tony Clarke; grandson Tony Clarke Jr.; granddaughter Kristine Bourg and husband Daryl; siblings Thomas Clarke of Laurel, Troy Clarke Vallet of Port Allen, La., and Edward Clarke of Biloxi.
Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.