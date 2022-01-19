James Douglas Grissom

James Douglas “Doug” Grissom passed from this life and went to his eternal home on Jan. 18, 2022. In his final days, he was surrounded by his wife, children, family and caregivers. He was a man of strong Christian faith and a beloved husband, father and friend.
Doug was born to James and Nell Grissom on Nov. 27, 1949, in Bay Springs. He was raised in nearby Stringer and graduated from Stringer High School in 1967. In his youth, Doug was active in the community. He went to Boys State, served as a page at the Capitol in Jackson, played the drums in a local band, kept up with the latest sports cars and lettered in basketball and football. Doug loved sports, especially football, was the quarterback of his high school team and always recalled fond memories of friends, teammates, coaches and great games with rival schools.
After graduating from high school, Doug served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and separated in 1973 at the rank of sergeant (E-5). While in the service, he met and married the love of his life Barbara Ann Morris of Birmingham, Ala., on July 11, 1971. Doug and Barbara recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Following his time in the service, Doug obtained an accounting degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and his MBA from Mississippi State University. Doug became a CPA and spent most of his career as an accountant and chief financial officer for several small to mid-size companies in the gas and timber industries in Mississippi.
Doug became a Christian in 1977 and spent the remainder of his life faithfully serving God and others. In his leisure time, he loved being home with his wife and children, watching movies, gardening and coaching his kids in youth sports. He had a lifelong burden for children in difficult circumstances, the downtrodden, and anyone in need. He was generous with his time and money, often working behind the scenes to provide for the basic needs of those he met.
He had many health struggles over the years and began to decline following a stroke in 2011. He never complained but remained optimistic in the midst of trials — losing the ability to walk in his final years. He thanked God daily for his blessings and turned his lack of mobility into an opportunity to pray faithfully on behalf of his children, grandchildren and for any needs brought to his attention. He was especially thankful for Barbara and the wonderful, sacrificial care she provided during his times of need, and for his caregivers Felicia, Diana and Darlene.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter and son-in-law Julie and Scott Cooley; son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Samantha Grissom; grandchildren AnnClark Cooley, and Jackson, Summer, Jude and Sophie Grissom; and sisters Diane DeAngelo and Jane Grissom.
Doug was a member of Edon Baptist Church and served in sundry church leadership positions during his life.
A memorial service will for Doug will be at Edon Baptist Church in Stringer on Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., and the service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to Gideons International (www.sendtheword.org) for the provision of Bibles in honor of his memory.
