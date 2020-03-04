Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.