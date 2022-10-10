James E. Bush, 91, of Waynesboro passed away on Oct. 6, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville.
Services will be at Liberty Baptist Church in Waynesboro on Monday, Oct. 10. Visitation begins at noon and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Arrington Cemetery in Waynesboro. Brother Phillip Gandy will officiate and Brother Randy Mcleod will be in charge of special music. Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bush was employed with Masonite Corporation prior to retirement. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Waynesboro.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary K. Bush in January 2019; brother Walter D. Bush; and parents Winford and Eula Lee Cooley Bush.
Survivors include his daughter Sandy (Bob) Culpepper of Ovett; three stepsons, Robert (Kitty) Boyles of Marrero, La., and Bobby (Linda) Boyles and Billy (Debbie) Boyles, all of Waynesboro; and sister-in-law Etta Waller of Saraland, Ala.
James became a Christian in his early 20s and loved the Lord and his church family of Liberty Baptist Church. He loved to cook, grow his own garden and fish.
Grandchildren include Amber (Tye) West, Brent (Hilliary) Culpepper, Michelle Boyles Harris, Billy Boyles II, Crystal Boyles and Robby Hemphill. Mr. Bush has 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family expresses its gratitude to Brother Randy Mcleod for being a faithful friend and Brother Phillip Gandy for your many prayers and visits, Liberty Baptist Church family and the staff and friends at Jones County Rest Home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Boyles, Bobby Boyles, Jared Loper, Garett Culpepper, Tye West and Brent Culpepper.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.