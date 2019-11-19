James E. Warner Sr., born Aug. 6, 1949, passed from this life on Nov. 15, 2019. He was 70 years of age.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Brother Drew Blanton will officiate.
Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will let the words of his daughter speak for the family of this wonderful man: “My Dad is my hero and the most selfless person I know. He always knew how to make me smile with his wit and sense of humor, no matter how sad or upset I might have been. His always positive attitude was infectious and something I strive to emulate every day. No words can begin to express how much I already miss him. Until we meet again, my Daddy. Love you to the moon and back times a million.”
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and was an instructor with Epson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donald B. Warner and Helen D. Kellogg Warner.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Bonnie Warner of Laurel; children Jim Jr. of Wisconsin, Michelle of California and Daniel of California; stepchildren Michael of Mississippi, Kristin of Mississippi and Stephen of Indiana; grandchildren Brendan, Jamie, Dylan and Chase; 12 step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.